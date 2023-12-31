242 families get cash aid from Manila

Each family got P10,000 from the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) while “unattached individuals” received P3,000 each, it said.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 242 families and individuals left homeless by separate fire incidents in Manila received cash aid from the city government.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, Vice Mayor John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto and MDSW officer-in-charge Ma. Asuncion Fugoso led the distribution of cash assistance to some of the displaced families at the city hall’s Bulwagang Villegas yesterday.

Separate fire incidents hit Tondo and Malate districts in December. Three people died after fire broke out in a residential area in Malate on Dec. 28.