San Juan, La Union lifts ban on beach activities

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 30, 2023 | 4:27pm
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Following a closure order due to hazardous water conditions, Mayor Arturo Valdriz of San Juan, La Union, has lifted the shutdown on the town's beaches.

The closure, initiated to prevent drowning incidents caused by strong undercurrents and waves, was reversed as conditions changed.

In Executive Order (EO) number 24 series of 2023, Valdriz modified his previous directives to accommodate changing circumstances. Initially, EO 23 series of 2023 mandated beach closures and suspended water activities, later amended by EO 23A series of 2023 to refine guidelines for necessary adjustments.

The decisions were prompted by anticipated rough waters caused by strong winds from amihan, as forecasted by PAGASA's gale warnings.

However, upon thorough assessment and continuous monitoring, Valdriz confirmed the lifting of gale warnings and a decrease in wave intensity late Friday.

The town mayor assured the absence of immediate danger to public safety, allowing the resumption of regular beach and water activities.

He urged law enforcement, concerned authorities and establishments to maintain vigilance in providing safety measures for beachgoers.

