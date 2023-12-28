Hundreds of villagers displaced by Zamboanga City fire

The Bureau of Fire Protection is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed 210 houses in Barangay Tugbungan, Zamboanga City on Dec. 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 210 houses, mostly made of semi-permanent materials, in Barangay Tugbungan in Zamboanga City were razed by fire on Wednesday, displacing hundreds of villagers.

On Thursday, officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Zamboanga City and in the BFP-9 regional office were quoted in radio reports in different provinces in Mindanao as saying that probers are still trying to determine what had caused the fire in Calle Basa in Tugbungan that started in the house of a certain Michael Javier.

The office of Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe is facilitating relief operations for the villagers left homeless by the incident via emergency responders from their City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Units under the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 are supporting the humanitarian missions of Dalipe’s office in the fire-stricken Barangay Tugbungan.