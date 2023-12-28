Villager dead, 3 houses destroyed in Davao del Sur highway accident

The truck that figured in the accident is now in the custody of the police while its badly injured driver still in the hospital.

COTABATO CITY — An elderly villager died after a wayward truck rammed three houses made of light materials along a highway in Barangay Coronon in Sta. Cruz town, Davao del Sur on Wednesday.

The badly injured driver of the ill-fated ten-wheeler cargo truck, Bernabe Malud, a resident of Kidapawan City in Cotabato province, is in critical condition, according to reports by radio stations in this city on Thursday, citing an initial statement from the Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

The police identified the senior citizen who was killed in the accident as Baltazar Solano. He was in one of the three houses hit by the large truck.

Radio reports said that Malud’s truck first hit two light trucks and a motorcycle along a stretch of the Davao-Digos Highway in Barangay Coronon before it rammed the three houses as it veered away from the route.

Malud, who is fighting for his life in a hospital, reportedly lost control of the truck due to mechanical trouble.

