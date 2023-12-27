^

LIST: Closed roads in Makati for New Year’s Eve celebration

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 7:33pm
This photo shows the map of the closed roads in Ayala Ave. for the New Year's Eve celebration.
MakatiTraffic / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Some roads in Makati City will be closed from December 27 to 31 for the New Year’s Eve revelry in the city.

In an advisory on Saturday, the Makati Local Government Unit (LGU) said that it will close parts of Ayala and Makati Avenues for the New Year’s Eve countdown on December 31.

 

 

The following roads will be closed from December 27 to 30 for the “venue and stage set-up,” according to the Makati LGU:

  • Ayala Ave. (Fonda St. to Paseo de Roxas)
  • Makati Ave. (Dela Rosa St. to Santo Tomas St.)

Meanwhile, the following roads will be closed from Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 for the New Year’s Eve countdown event:

  • Ayala Ave. (Fonda St. to Salcedo St.)
  • Makati Ave. (Dela Rosa St. to Santo Tomas St.)
  • Paseo De Roxas (Dela Rosa St. to Makati Ave.)
  • V.A. Rufino St. (Dela Rosa St. to Valero)

