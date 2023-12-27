Veggies not from Baguio, Benguet being sold as highland produce in various markets

BAGUIO CITY — A group of vegetable traders based in La Trinidad, Benguet’s capital warned that potatoes and carrots in paper boxes marked as Benguet and Baguio City produce are being sold in various vegetable retail markets throughout the country.

The La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Areas Inc. said that the paper box packaged vegetable produce are not coming from Benguet nor Baguio City as strewn on the markings of the items.

The paper boxes were said to bear the mark "A.B.C. Baguio”.

According to the vegetable league, the products are being distributed by scrupulous individuals in Manila, Sariaya in Quezon and other vegetable retail locations in the country.

The association stressed that Baguio is not mass producing potatoes and carrots.

The group also emphasized that Baguio City and Benguet are not promoting imported vegetables like carrots and potatoes.

According to the league, the vegetable products are smuggled and were supposed to be confiscated last November 10 by the Bureau of Customs in Olongapo, Zambales.

With this, the traders’ group appealed before government agencies to probe the issue and take appropriate action to stem such to protect the country’s farming industry.