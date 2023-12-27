5 dead as MILF groups clash in Maguindanao del Sur

Police patrol the streets in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur yesterday to prevent the escalation of hostilities after five persons were killed in a gunfight between members of rival groups of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front on Monday.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Five persons were killed in a gunfight between two rival groups of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday.

Police identified the fatalities as Norman Sabpa, Abie Kadil, Joharie Akan, Darex Bundula and Misuari Guiamal.

Col. Roel Sermese, Maguindanao del Sur police director, said the groups led by Hamza Sangki Kindo and Kadafy Bundula clashed in Barangay Kapinpilan.

The two groups are reportedly squabbling for control of a parcel of land in the barangay.

Reports reaching the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) said villagers fled their homes to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

On Saturday, a gunfight occurred between two MILF groups led by Sindato Karim, chairman of Barangay Lagunde, and Basit Nando in Pikit, Cotabato.

Two of Karim’s companions were killed in the shootout.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th ID commander, and Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police director, urged the MILF leadership, joint government-MILF ceasefire committee and municipal government of Ampatuan to help settle the conflict of the rival groups.