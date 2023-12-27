Chikungunya cases up by 384 percent

Based on the latest disease surveillance report of the DOH, 2,691 cases were reported from Jan.1 to Oct. 28 compared to 552 during the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of chikungunya in the country have increased by 384 percent, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The Cordillera Administrative Region logged 1,109 cases; Ilocos, 448, and Cagayan Valley, 338.

The Cordilleras also recorded the highest increase in cases at 32,567 percent or from three to 1,109 cases; Cagayan Valley, 16,800 percent or from two to 338, and Mimaropa, 3,056 percent or from nine to 284.

Data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau said zero deaths were recorded in the past two years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that like dengue, the chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Chikungunya causes fever and severe joint pain. The other symptoms are muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rashes.

The disease is not as fatal as dengue, but there is no vaccine or drug against chikungunya.

Severe cases and deaths from the illness are rare.

Chikungunya cases in the country have been increasing since last year.

The WHO had earlier warned the public on the spread of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases due to climate change.