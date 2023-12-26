^

Nation

Party seeking BARMM's biz sector growth expands to island provinces

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 5:47pm
Party seeking BARMM's biz sector growth expands to island provinces
Leaders of the local communities in Basilan, a component province of the Bangsamoro region, took turns pledging to adhere to the rules of Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo during symbolic rites late December.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— More than a thousand more entrepreneurs, agriculture traders and farmers have joined a regional political party aiming to fix the economic woes in the Bangsamoro provinces caused by decades of secessionist conflicts.

Radio reports in Cotabato City and in other cities in Region 12 on Tuesday stated that the 1,780 new members of the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo, or SIAP party, have sworn to abide by its rules during symbolic engagements in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi and in Isabela City in Basilan in the past two weeks.

The president of SIAP, Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid Adiong, on Tuesday said that he is thankful to local officials and sectoral leaders in the two provinces for helping them push the party’s expansion in both provinces forward.

“To them we are thankful. There is no rivalry between SIAP and the regional political parties they are identified with,” Adiong said.

The new members of SIAP in Basilan, among them Yakan, Tausug and Sama traders, on Monday issued a statement saying that they joined the party owing to its vision of empowering the lowly merchants and entrepreneurs in all 116 municipalities and three cities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

An ethnic Yakan rice and corn grains trader, Linggisan Sarattul, said that what fascinated him the most is the policy of SIAP enjoining members to be cordial with people in other political parties, particularly during electoral exercises.

“What is good too, as far as we are concerned, is that never before have we heard of a political party wanting to improve the lives of 'municipal level traders' by connecting them to big establishments in Mindanao,” said Sittikalina Muin, an entrepreneur who sells fertilizers and other products needed in hybrid corn farming.

SIAP was founded in 2022 by the patriarch of incumbent Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., the late Mamintal Adiong Sr., who had served as governor and congressman in the province for three terms each, respectively.

Among those who participated in dialogues included SIAP officials and sectoral representatives from across Basilan last weekend before recruits were sworn in as new party members were representatives of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, or provincial board, led by incumbent member Datu Jay Salliman, son of Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, and Muslim religious leaders from the 11 towns and two cities in the island province.

vuukle comment

BARMM

BASILAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6/58 jackpot soars to P545 million

6/58 jackpot soars to P545 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 is estimated to reach P545 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
CA affirms dismissal&nbsp;of civil&nbsp;suit vs BI execs

CA affirms dismissal of civil suit vs BI execs

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has upheld the ruling issued by a lower court dismissing the suit for civil damages filed by businessman...
Nation
fbtw
9 communist rebels killed in Christmas day clash

9 communist rebels killed in Christmas day clash

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Nine members of the New People’s Army were killed in a bloody Christmas Day clash between government forces and the...
Nation
fbtw
Teen, 2 others hurt&nbsp;in Christmas Eve fire

Teen, 2 others hurt in Christmas Eve fire

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
At least three persons were injured in a fire that broke out at a residential area in Barangay Capri, Novaliches, Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw

2 hurt in Navotas shooting rampage

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
At least two persons were injured after a man went on a shooting rampage following a heated altercation in Barangay NBBS, Navotas yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BuCor releases 108&nbsp;more inmates

BuCor releases 108 more inmates

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
A total of 108 inmates from prison and penal farms under the Bureau of Corrections were released a day before Christmas.
Nation
fbtw
AFP to probe Davao City market ramming

AFP to probe Davao City market ramming

By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will investigate a ramming incident involving a military truck that drove past last-minute...
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons SUV driver,&nbsp;owner in road crash

LTO summons SUV driver, owner in road crash

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order against the owner and driver of a sport utility vehicle...
Nation
fbtw
Las Pi&ntilde;as residents get&nbsp;Christmas packages

Las Piñas residents get Christmas packages

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
Residents of Las Piñas City received Christmas gift packages from the local government as part of its annual “Pamaskong...
Nation
fbtw

14 most wanted in CL collared in weeklong operations

By Ric Sapnu | 20 hours ago
At least 14 most wanted and 66 other wanted persons in Central Luzon have been apprehended in weeklong operations.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with