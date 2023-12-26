P1-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Sur

The cohorts Nesrin Mamalinta Adas and Almira Musa Midtimbang are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes police agents seized P1 million worth of shabu from two women entrapped in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday night.

Personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, immediately arrested Nesrin Mamalinta Adas and Almira Musa Midtimbang after selling to them P1 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff on Monday night in the town proper of the municipality.

Brig Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Tuesday said that Madin and his subordinates laid the sting that turned positive with the help of informants, among them relatives of the duo privy to their illegal activities.

Adas resides in Barangay Poblacion Dalican in Datu Odin Sinsuat while Midtimbang hails from nearby Datu Anggal town in Maguindanao del Sur, close to Talitay municipality, where they reportedly get the shabu that they sell to contacts in different towns in the Bangsamoro region and in Region 12.

Nobleza said he has directed Madin to immediately file cases against Adas and Midtimbang using the shabu confiscated from them as evidence.