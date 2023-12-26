^

Nation

Benguet cops spend Christmas uprooting weed

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 3:01pm
Benguet cops spend Christmas uprooting weed
File photo of cannabis
Image by lovingimages via Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY — Policemen from Kibungan, Benguet and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera agents spent Christmas Day uprooting weed in town.

Upon discovering three marijuana plantation in Sitio Bagiw, Tacadang, Kibungan, policemen on Monday noon uprooted and burned down around 1,375 fully grown marijuana planted at three different sites in the village, according to Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo.

The uprooted weed costs P275,000 in street value.

BENGUET

PDEA
