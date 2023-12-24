^

2 market-goers dead, 3 hurt as civilian drives army vehicle in Davao City

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 24, 2023 | 1:10pm
The Army vehicle driven by a civilian along a busy street in the Bangkerohan market in Davao City, killing two marketgoers and hurting three others on Dec. 24, 2023.
COTABATO CITY — Two market-goers were killed while three others were badly hurt when a "mentally challenged" man drove an Army patrol truck parked along a street in the Bangkerohan market in Davao City and rammed pedestrians on Sunday morning, damaging a number of vehicles on the path too.

Radio reports, citing an initial statement from the Davao City Police Office released in less than two hours after the incident, identified the two fatalities as Jamie Lopez Cole, 63, and the 34-year-old Rocel Luna Haspe, who both died on the spot.

The injured Teresita Pilapil Tangaro, 45, Michael Baldoman Maghuyop, 44, and Mae Antoneth Anticamara, 20, are now confined in a hospital, according to the Davao CPO.

Investigators from the San Pedro Police Station in Davao City reportedly found out that the mentally-challenged Crenenandy Rodriguez Cadiente, 44, boarded the KM 450 light truck of the Army led anti-terror Task Force Davao parked along Pichon Street in the Bangkerohan market, engine running idly, and drove along the busy thoroughfare, hitting pedestrians and several vehicles.

The driver of the KM450 reportedly left the vehicle to find a comfort room where he can urinate.

The San Pedro Police Station has locked Cadiente in its detention facility and has reportedly requested the city social welfare and health offices under the Davao City local government unit to help look after him.

