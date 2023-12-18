^

Nation

Construction of P182-M worth Lanao del Sur agri trading center begins

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 6:07pm
Construction of P182-M worth Lanao del Sur agri trading center begins
The construction of the buildings in the agricultural trading complex in Marantao, Lanao del Sur is expected to be completed by October 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The provincial government of Lanao del Sur is constructing a P182 million worth marketing facility for agricultural products from across the province to hasten the connectivity among local merchants and entrepreneurs and their counterparts outside of the province.

The construction of the large, permanent trading site in a strategic area in Marantao municipality is being bankrolled with a P182 million loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines, according to staff members of the Lanao del Sur provincial governor’s communications office.

Marantao Mayor Akira Alonto said on Monday that he and his constituent-leaders are to cooperate in overseeing the operation, once fully constructed, of the trading center that the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. is constructing in their municipality.

“We appreciate this project. We are thankful to our provincial government for embarking on this. This will have a big, positive impact on municipal commerce and trade, over and above its good effect on the economy of the province,” Alonto said. 

Adiong, chairperson of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council, said one of their objectives in constructing a large trading hub for farm and fishery products in Marantao is to complement the socio-economic goals of Malacañang’s separate peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front.

Adiong said many of the farmers in Lanao del Sur’s 39 towns are either members of the MILF, or MNLF, now peacefully thriving as farmers after having been decommissioned based on the peace agreements of the two fronts with the national government.

About 70% of residents in Lanao del Sur, one of six provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, rely mainly on propagation of rice, corn and other short-term crops as sources of income.

Traders of farm and fishery products in Iligan City and in nearby towns in Lanao del Norte are now anticipating easier connectivity with their contacts in Lanao del Sur once they converge in the facility now being built in Marantao.

“We don’t have to go to faraway towns in Lanao del Sur anymore. Marantao is near Iligan City and a number of towns in Lanao del Norte where there are merchants buying agricultural products in Lanao del Sur for trading outside of that Maranaw-dominated province ,” forty-six-year-old Christian livestock trader, Alex Mendez Vinarao, said.

Officials of the trade and industry and agriculture ministries of BARMM here said on Monday that they are ready to help capacitate local traders, who are to use the large trading center, via interventions essential in ensuring the marketability of farm products from the towns in Lanao del Sur to non-resident itinerant traders.

vuukle comment

LANAO DEL SUR

MAMINTAL ADIONG JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angat, 2 other dams release water; more rains expected

Angat, 2 other dams release water; more rains expected

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The spill gates of three dams in Bulacan were opened yesterday amid rains spawned by a low-pressure area (LPA) east of M...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio students seek logistical aid for smart trash bin invention

Baguio students seek logistical aid for smart trash bin invention

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Three computer engineering students in Baguio City are seeking financial aid to finally finish developing their local invention...
Nation
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang opened for entire &lsquo;Simbang Gabi&rsquo;

Malacañang opened for entire ‘Simbang Gabi’

19 hours ago
Malacañang Palace had been opened to its “true owners” — the Filipino people — as society celebrates...
Nation
fbtw

DOH warns vs leftover party food

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health has cautioned Filipinos against taking home and eating food left over from Christmas parties.
Nation
fbtw
SC upholds accountant&rsquo;s dismissal over paluwagan

SC upholds accountant’s dismissal over paluwagan

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of an accountant who used the company payroll for “paluwagan” or the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Water release from Angat Dam continues

Water release from Angat Dam continues

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
The spill gates of Angat Dam remained open yesterday even as the water level slightly decreased.
Nation
fbtw
P40.8 million shabu seized in Iloilo

P40.8 million shabu seized in Iloilo

By Jennifer Rendon | 19 hours ago
Police seized shabu with an estimated street value of P40.8 million, said to be the biggest illegal drug haul in the province...
Nation
fbtw
Soldier, 6 NPA rebels killed in Batangas clash

Soldier, 6 NPA rebels killed in Batangas clash

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
A soldier and six New People’s Army rebels were killed in an encounter in Balayan, Batangas yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
BOC, NBI foil fuel smuggling in Bataan

BOC, NBI foil fuel smuggling in Bataan

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
A motor tanker and several oil tankers, which contained smuggled fuel, were seized in Bataan on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Lamitan City&rsquo;s 6th seal of good local governance eyed to boost local investment climate

Lamitan City’s 6th seal of good local governance eyed to boost local investment climate

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The local government unit of Lamitan City in Basilan province got its sixth Seal of Good Local Governance from the central...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with