^

Nation

2 killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 5:10pm
2 killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack
Map of Maguindanao del Norte
Wikimedia

KORONADAL CITY — Two individuals from South Cotabato province were killed in a gun attack in a remote town in Maguindanao del Norte this weekend in what is widely construed as possibly a result of a narcotics transaction that went awry.

Jerome Labis and Jovino Sepa of Barangay Canary in Polomolok and Barangay Basak in T’boli in South Cotabato province, respectively, were found lifeless with gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies in Barangay Pageda in Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte.

Police Captain Joel Albao, chief of the Talitay municipal police chief, said on Monday that responding investigators found spent shells of .45 caliber pistols and 5.56 M16 rifles scattered in the crime scene.

Personnel of the Talitay Municipal Police Station are still trying to determine who killed Labis and Sepa for prosecution.

The spot where the cadavers of the duo was found is only about five kilometers away from the municipal police station in Talitay.

A number of people from outside of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur had been killed in one mysterious gun attack after another in Talitay in recent months.

Talitay is reportedly included in former President Rodrigo Duterte's list of major shabu transshipment points in Mindanao.

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angat, 2 other dams release water; more rains expected

Angat, 2 other dams release water; more rains expected

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The spill gates of three dams in Bulacan were opened yesterday amid rains spawned by a low-pressure area (LPA) east of M...
Nation
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang opened for entire &lsquo;Simbang Gabi&rsquo;

Malacañang opened for entire ‘Simbang Gabi’

17 hours ago
Malacañang Palace had been opened to its “true owners” — the Filipino people — as society celebrates...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio students seek logistical aid for smart trash bin invention

Baguio students seek logistical aid for smart trash bin invention

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Three computer engineering students in Baguio City are seeking financial aid to finally finish developing their local invention...
Nation
fbtw

DOH warns vs leftover party food

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health has cautioned Filipinos against taking home and eating food left over from Christmas parties.
Nation
fbtw
SC upholds accountant&rsquo;s dismissal over paluwagan

SC upholds accountant’s dismissal over paluwagan

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of an accountant who used the company payroll for “paluwagan” or the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P40.8 million shabu seized in Iloilo

P40.8 million shabu seized in Iloilo

By Jennifer Rendon | 17 hours ago
Police seized shabu with an estimated street value of P40.8 million, said to be the biggest illegal drug haul in the province...
Nation
fbtw
Soldier, 6 NPA rebels killed in Batangas clash

Soldier, 6 NPA rebels killed in Batangas clash

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
A soldier and six New People’s Army rebels were killed in an encounter in Balayan, Batangas yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
BOC, NBI foil fuel smuggling in Bataan

BOC, NBI foil fuel smuggling in Bataan

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
A motor tanker and several oil tankers, which contained smuggled fuel, were seized in Bataan on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Lamitan City&rsquo;s 6th seal of good local governance eyed to boost local investment climate

Lamitan City’s 6th seal of good local governance eyed to boost local investment climate

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The local government unit of Lamitan City in Basilan province got its sixth Seal of Good Local Governance from the central...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio City has no reported 'walking pneumonia' so far &mdash; Health Services Office

Baguio City has no reported 'walking pneumonia' so far — Health Services Office

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Baguio City Health Services Office (HSO) on Friday said there is no recorded case of the respiratory disease “walking pneumonia”...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with