SC upholds accountant’s dismissal over paluwagan

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
December 18, 2023 | 12:00am
The accusations stemmed from a 2005 “paluwagan” of employees, in which they pooled a portion of their salaries into a common fund that could be used to extend loans to participants of the informal savings system at minimal interest rates.
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the dismissal of an accountant who used the company payroll for “paluwagan” or the pooling of money of employees.

Claudia Clemeña Varquez, then finance manager of Rider Levett Bucknall, Philippines Inc. (RLBPI), received in 2015 a notice to explain allegations of serious misconduct, fraud and willful breach of trust against the company.

The accusations stemmed from a 2005 “paluwagan” of employees, in which they pooled a portion of their salaries into a common fund that could be used to extend loans to participants of the informal savings system at minimal interest rates.

Varquez later received a notice of dismissal for gross dishonesty and a serious breach of trust and confidence.

The SC’s Third Division denied Varquez’s appeal for review, which challenged a Court of Appeals ruling that reversed the findings of the National Labor Relations Commission.

The SC said that Varquez’s dismissal was valid as it was based on a loss of trust and confidence.

The High Court also agreed with the findings that RLBPI failed to comply with due process required in labor disputes as the notice to explain issued to Varquez was incomplete since the audit report was neither cited nor attached.

The SC ordered RLBPI to pay Varquez P30,000 in nominal damages.          

