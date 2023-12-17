2 held for throwing nails at PUJs

Larry Andie Franco and Jay Marc Marcos, both 29, said they were given P100 in exchange for targeting the PUJs, Taguig police chief Col. Robert Baesa told The STAR.

MANILA, Philippines — Two men were arrested in Taguig City for throwing nails at public utility jeepneys (PUJs) whose drivers and operators did not take part in the nationwide transport strike on Thursday, police said yesterday.

Two members of the Taguig Transport Service Cooperative reported that they saw Franco and Marcos throwing nail-filled cigarette packs along MLQ street in Barangay Hagonoy.

The victims said the incident resulted in 17 damaged jeepney tires worth over P100,000.

Upon checking closed-circuit television footage, the victims confirmed the identities of the suspects, prompting police to conduct a follow-up operation and arrest Marcos and Franco.

The two men face charges of malicious mischief.

Transport group Piston staged a transport strike on Dec. 14 and 15 to protest the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.