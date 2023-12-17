Navotas bags SGLG award

MANILA, Philippines — For the fifth time, Navotas City was granted the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG conferred the award on Navotas during a ceremony at the Manila Hotel on Wednesday.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco and other local officials accepted the award on behalf of the city.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished and, at the same time, humbled by the recognition,” Tiangco said in a statement.

The city bagged the same award in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

The SGLG is the highest award given to a local government unit for exemplary performance in various fields.

It is an institutionalized award, incentive and recognition-based program of the national government which aims to raise a culture of good governance.

Awardees were given an incentive fund subsidy of P2.3 million.