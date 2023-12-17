Parañaque aids 627 fire-hit families

Mayor Eric Olivarez led the cash distribution to 627 families at San Dionisio Gym.

MANILA, Philippines — Fire-affected households in Barangay San Dionisio in Parañaque received financial assistance from the city government yesterday.

Mayor Eric Olivarez led the cash distribution to 627 families at San Dionisio Gym.

According to Olivarez, victims whose houses were left severely damaged by the fire were given P3,000 each while those whose houses were partially damaged were given P2,000 each.

“Like we promised, the local government will continue supporting our residents affected by different calamities to help them begin again,” he said in a Facebook post.

The financial aid distribution was spearheaded by the city’s special services office and the social welfare and development department.