Bureau of Immigration nabs South Korean pimp

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Bureau of Immigration nabs South Korean pimp
According to a statement yesterday, employees of the BI’s tourist visa section found an “active derogatory record” under Oh Myunggyun’s name.
MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Immigration personnel arrested a South Korean man, wanted for being a pimp, as he was applying for an extension of his visitor’s visa at the BI headquarters in Manila on Dec. 13.

According to a statement yesterday, employees of the BI’s tourist visa section found an “active derogatory record” under Oh Myunggyun’s name.

The Korean, 49, is the subject of an arrest warrant for “arrangement of commercial sex acts,” and his passport had been revoked, the BI said.

Oh is being held at the BI’s detention facilityin Bicutan, Taguig.

