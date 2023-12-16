2 Pinoys rescued after fishing boat sinks near Romblon

Photo shows the Philippine Coast Guard assisting Rolando and Meynard Riano after their motorbanca submerged between the vicinity waters off San Francisco, Quezon and Sibuyan Island, Romblon last Thursday, December 14, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino fisherfolk were assisted by authorities after their unnamed motorbanca submerged between the vicinity waters off San Francisco, Quezon and Sibuyan Island, Romblon.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard on Friday, the incident happened on December 14 after the survivors encountered "big waves and strong winds."

"Upon receipt of the information, Coast Guard Sub Station (CGSS) Romblon and Special Operations Unit-Romblon onboard speedboat TEBEN and CGSS Magdiwang onboard ONE ROMBLON SAR motorboat were directed to conduct a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the said vicinity," said the PCG.

"Upon arrival thereat, the fishermen identified as Mr. Rolando Riano, 69 years old, and Mr. Meynard Riano, 37 years old, all are residents of Brgy. Agtiwa, San Fernando, Romblon were already rescued by the crew members of a passing cargo vessel named M/V SITC CAGAYAN, a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Hong Kong."

The investigation revealed that the Riano duo experienced their motorbanca submerging around 3 p.m. on Thursday, owing to adverse weather conditions including strong waves and winds.

The CGSS Romblon then fetched the fisherfolk and towed their boat to the shoreline of Brgy. Bagacay, Romblon, Romblon.

The authorities then turned over the two to the Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) Romblon in good physical condition after the incident.