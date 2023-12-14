Motorcycle taxi firm vows collaboration with government to validate safety record

MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle ride-hailing company Move It said it will work with the government to validate its passenger safety data as well as other steps necessary to ensure that its app users are protected.

This was the company’s response on Thursday following a statement from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) head and Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, who at the House Committee on Transportation revealed that the agency was validating the safety data submitted by the three motorcycle taxi companies involved in the ongoing pilot study.

“One of the seven pledges of Move It is that passenger safety is its top priority,” said Wayne Jacinto, general manager of Move It. “We recognize that in this effort we need to work closely with government regulators, our partner-drivers and our passengers, so we will share any information the Department of Transportation Technical Working Group (DOTr-TWG) needs to validate its safety data.”

Jacinto added that their company continues to use technology “to improve the user experience, particularly with regard to safety.”

According to Jacinto, “one of the strengths of Move It app is the ability to closely monitor how our partner-riders drive.”

“With this information, as well as customer feedback, we can monitor the behavior and assess the driving skills of our drivers, and emphasize specific areas for improvement or require additional training,” he said.

The Move It exec noted that the company has a 99.9% safety rating, and that it benefits greatly from its technology partnership with Grab.

Grab also operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, and touts a 99.9% safety rating in the Southeast Asian region.