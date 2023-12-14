Bangsamoro chief minister retains another regional agency head

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin P. Tago shows the directive for him to remain in his post.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The chief minister of the Bangsamoro region has retained another head of a big agency, among the many he had asked to resign to pave the way for essential changes in the regional leadership structure.

Reporters here received on Wednesday a copy of the written directive from Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago to remain in his post, exactly a week after he and other heads of ministries each filed a courtesy resignation as ordered.

“I’m grateful to our chief minister for this lease of confidence. I promise to protect it at all cost,” Tago told reporters on Thursday morning.

Tago, an accountant-lawyer who hails from Lanao del Sur, is popular for having expanded throughout the region in recent months the public service programs of the agencies under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The MOTC-BARMM has jurisdiction over the regional branches of the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Maritime Industry Authority.

It also has authority over other state communications agencies devolved to BARMM based on its regional charter, the Republic Act 11054, also known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Maranao peace advocates, among them Islamic theologians involved in peacebuilding activities, and local executives were quoted in radio reports on Wednesday as appreciating Ebrahim’s retention of Tago as BARMM’s transportation and communications minister.

“I am happy with that too. He is qualified to lead the MOTC-BARMM. He is a certified public accountant and a lawyer,” the Tausug deputy speaker in the 80-seat regional parliament, the lawyer Hadji Nabil Tan, who hails from Sulu, said on Thursday, referring to Tago.