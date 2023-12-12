^

Nation

MNLF chairman retained as BARMM’s labor minister

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 5:24pm
MNLF chairman retained as BARMMâ��s labor minister
Muslimin Sema, chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, is still the labor minister in the Bangsamoro region.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro leadership has rejected the courtesy resignation of the chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front as labor minister, the first to get retained from among all officials asked to leave for changes in the region’s ministerial structure.

Copies of the directive of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for Regional Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema to remain in his post were received by reporters here on Tuesday afternoon.

Sema, chairman of the MNLF’s central committee, was among heads of different ministries and agencies who resigned last week as ordered by the chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, who is figurehead of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The MNLF and MILF that both waged secessionist uprisings in Mindanao for decades, have separate peace compacts with the government and are partners in overseeing the development initiatives of the now four-year BARMM government.

“The rejection of BARMM’s chief minister of my courtesy resignation is an indication that he wants inclusivity, multi-sectoral involvement in managing the Bangsamoro government,” Sema said.

Ebrahim appointed early this week three incumbent members of the 80-seat BARMM parliament, the Catholic Susana Anayatin and the Muslim lawyers Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba and Anna Tarhata Basman, as director of the Office of Settler Communities, as head of the local government ministry and as regional attorney-general, respectively.

Peace advocates and officials of non-government organizations involved in women empowerment programs were elated with their appointments, for them good for the Mindanao peace process.

Sema said as a “retained” minister of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM, he shall continue their programs meant to empower and protect the rights of the labor sector in all six provinces and three cities in the Bangsamoro region.  

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT

MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Memorial hall for &lsquo;Tokhang&rsquo; victims to rise in Caloocan

Memorial hall for ‘Tokhang’ victims to rise in Caloocan

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo and former senator Leila de Lima yesterday attended groundbreaking rites for a memorial...
Nation
fbtw
Over P57 million aid released to Surigao quake victims

Over P57 million aid released to Surigao quake victims

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has released more than P57.3 million in assistance to earthquake victims...
Nation
fbtw
Deeper probe set on Isabela plane crash

Deeper probe set on Isabela plane crash

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has vowed to conduct a deeper investigation into a recent plane crash in...
Nation
fbtw
BuCor: 300 Bilibid inmates transferred to Palawan prison

BuCor: 300 Bilibid inmates transferred to Palawan prison

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
As part of the Bureau of Corrections efforts to decongest the New Bilibid Prison, 300 NBP inmates have been transferred from...
Nation
fbtw
Classes resume at MSU

Classes resume at MSU

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
A week after a bomb attack killed four persons and wounded dozens of others during a Catholic mass at the Mindanao State University...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 hurt in Rizal shooting

2 hurt in Rizal shooting

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Two persons were wounded in a shooting incident sparked by a quarrel among street gamblers in San Mateo, Rizal on Sunday...
Nation
fbtw
Strong winds destroy houses, rice fields

Strong winds destroy houses, rice fields

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Up to 82 houses and more than a hundred hectares of rice fields were destroyed by strong winds that battered four villages...
Nation
fbtw
Authorities vow probe into Isabela piper plane crash

Authorities vow probe into Isabela piper plane crash

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is preparing for a thorough investigation into the Piper plane crash in Isabela...
Nation
fbtw
17 hurt in Cotabato province road accident

17 hurt in Cotabato province road accident

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Up to 17 hitchhikers were injured when a light truck carrying them rolled over at a stretch of a highway in Makilala town...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with