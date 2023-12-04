Angeles receives good governance award

ANGELES CITY, Philippines — The city government of Angeles in Pampanga has received the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The SGLG is an award, incentive, honor and recognition-based program for local government units (LGUs) that continuously improve their performance and attain progress.

Angeles Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said the SGLG is the most challenging and significant award that the DILG confers on LGUs.

“Obtaining an SGLG award is proof that our LGU is giving quality services to the people of Angeles,” Lazatin said.

He thanked the department heads, chiefs of offices and city hall employees for their dedication to provide an effective and efficient service.

The last time that Angeles received the award was in 2016.