Sablayan prisoners, personnel undergo TB tests

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 2,894 prisoners and 73 personnel in the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) in Occidental Mindoro have undergone screening tests for tuberculosis (TB), according to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

Of the number, 1,042 prisoners and three personnel were subjected to chest x-ray screening with suggestive findings of TB.

“Afterwards, confirmatory test of gene expert through sputum samples will be sent out for those with remarkable results,” the BuCor said.

The screening, according to the bureau, was conducted from Nov. 6 to 10 at the SPPF Hospital.

The activity was initiated by SPPF superintendent Robert Veneracion with the support of BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang.

“The main purpose of this activity is to enhance the health programs through prevention and treatment of tuberculosis, which is still one of the leading causes of mortality in the Philippines,” the BuCor said.