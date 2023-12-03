Magnitude 6.0 aftershock hits Surigao del Sur

This Dec. 3, 2023 photo shows the map depicting the epicenter of Magnitude 6.0 aftershock in Surigao del Sur.

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Sunday evening.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake occured at 6:36 p.m., a day after a magnitude 7.4 tremor jolted Surigao del Sur and recorded waves of tsunami as well as major aftershocks.

It confirmed that the tremor is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 Offshore Surigao Del Sur earthquake event.

Phivolcs located the aftershock's epicenter at 08.50°North, 127.22°East - 098 km N 81° East of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur. It had depth of focus of 10 kilometers.

According to Phivolcs, instrumental intensity III was recorded in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

The institute also warned the residents of potential damage from the aftershock.



Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. earlier reported that the powerful quake on Saturday left at least one person was killed and four other injured. It also affected an estimated 2,600 individual.

Following the quake, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that it was placed under blue alert status wherein half of its disaster officials are on standby for any emergency.

The Office of Civil Defense in the Davao region and Caraga, where the quake epicenter Surigao del Sur, is located, is also under red alert status. Disaster officials of OCD must be on duty 24/7 to respond to emergencies.