Basketball game marred by gun attack, 3 hurt in Cotabato City

Investigators are still clueless on who shot and wounded three friends playing basketball on Dec. 2, 2023 in a residential area in Cotabato City.

COTABATO CITY — A supposedly peaceful basketball game among three friends at a makeshift roadside court in Cotabato City turned bloody when unidentified men shot them with pistols, hurting all of them on Saturday night.

The Cotabato City Police Precint 1, in a report to city police director Col. Querubin Manalang Jr. and Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said that Magtanggol Bandon, Saidamen Bangon and a playmate, initially identified only as Johan for being a minor, were hurt in the gun attack.

The victims were playing basketball at Alamanza Street in Barangay Poblacion 3, Cotabato City here when the suspects casually approached them while one was dribbling a ball, opened fire and hurriedly escaped.

The victims were immediately transported by emergency responders and responding personnel of the local police to a hospital for treatment.

Police probers are still trying to identify the culprits for prosecution.