^

Nation

Basketball game marred by gun attack, 3 hurt in Cotabato City

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 3:31pm
Basketball game marred by gun attack, 3 hurt in Cotabato City
Investigators are still clueless on who shot and wounded three friends playing basketball on Dec. 2, 2023 in a residential area in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A supposedly peaceful basketball game among three friends at a makeshift roadside court in Cotabato City turned bloody when unidentified men shot them with pistols, hurting all of them on Saturday night.

The Cotabato City Police Precint 1, in a report to city police director Col. Querubin Manalang Jr. and Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said that Magtanggol Bandon, Saidamen Bangon and a playmate, initially identified only as Johan for being a minor, were hurt in the gun attack.

The victims were playing basketball at Alamanza Street in Barangay Poblacion 3, Cotabato City here when the suspects casually approached them while one was dribbling a ball, opened fire and hurriedly escaped.

The victims were immediately transported by emergency responders and responding personnel of the local police to a hospital for treatment.

Police probers are still trying to identify the culprits for prosecution.

vuukle comment

BARMM

COTABATO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension without pay of lawyer Alfegar Triambulo, inspector general...
Nation
fbtw
PNP denies Marbil next top cop

PNP denies Marbil next top cop

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Saturday denied a Facebook post that President Marcos has chosen Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
At least 12 families were left homeless after a fire razed a residential area in Muntinlupa City on Saturday morning, the...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam continues discharging water

Angat Dam continues discharging water

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
The operator of Angat Dam continues to release water for the third consecutive day yesterday as its water elevation remains...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio City braces for heavier Yule traffic

Baguio City braces for heavier Yule traffic

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Traffic management officials here are planning to implement a “vacation lane” scheme to allow tourists to visit...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Crime boss&rsquo; slain in shootout

‘Crime boss’ slain in shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A suspected leader of a criminal gang involved in contract killings and other activities in Metro Manila and Calabarzon was...
Nation
fbtw
Focus on quality of drug cases &ndash; Sandigan Justice

Focus on quality of drug cases – Sandigan Justice

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Law enforcers should focus on quality operations in the campaign against illegal drugs after data showed that a majority of...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD adopts Belmonte&rsquo;s green programs

QCPD adopts Belmonte’s green programs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The public should expect environment-friendly police camps in Quezon City starting in December.
Nation
fbtw
NBI seizes P1.5 million fake goods

NBI seizes P1.5 million fake goods

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation operatives seized P1.5 million worth of counterfeit products in Bulacan, Pasay and Manila,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with