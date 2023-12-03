Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless
MANILA, Philippines — At least 12 families were left homeless after a fire razed a residential area in Muntinlupa City on Saturday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said yesterday.
In a report, the BFP said the fire started at past 5 a.m. at the house of Hernani Arevalo in Barangay Cupang.
The fire reached the first alarm before it was declared under control at around 6:10 a.m.
Arson investigators said the fire started in a bedroom but have yet to determine the cause.
No one was reported injured in the incident.
Damage to properties was placed at P75,000.
- Latest
- Trending