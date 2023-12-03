^

Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — At least 12 families were left homeless after a fire razed a residential area in Muntinlupa City on Saturday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said yesterday.

In a report, the BFP said the fire started at past 5 a.m. at the house of Hernani Arevalo in Barangay Cupang.

The fire reached the first alarm before it was declared under control at around 6:10 a.m.

Arson investigators said the fire started in a bedroom but have yet to determine the cause.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Damage to properties was placed at P75,000.

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION
