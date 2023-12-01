Barangay chairman in Zamboanga City shot dead

Cawit Barangay Chairman Sebillo Molina was gunned down by two men riding a motorcycle.

COTABATO CITY — Two men riding a motorcycle shot dead a newly-elected barangay chairman in Zamboanga City in an attack on Friday morning.

Radio reports in Cotabato City, quoting an initial dispatch from the Zamboanga City Police Office, said Sebillo Molina, chairperson of Barangay Cawit, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Molina, mostly known as "Beyong" among his constituents, was riding his motorcycle on his way to their barangay government office when he was gunned down by two men while motoring through a road at the Zone 4 area in Cawit.

Witnesses told responding investigators that the culprits escaped immediately using a getaway motorcycle.

The Zamboanga CPO reported that police forensic experts found two spent .45 caliber pistol shells near where Molina fell after having been shot twice by his attackers