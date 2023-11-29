PCG intensifies patrol vs maritime crimes

In this file photo taken on April 23, 2023, personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Malabrigo prepare to conduct a survey in the waters of Second Thomas shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Saying it is aiming for ”zero maritime crimes” this holiday season, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has intensified its vigilance against piracy, theft and robbery at sea.

PCG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan ordered intensified sea patrol in compliance with the directive of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Gavan said PCG members would reinforce their presence and patrol along major terminals, harbors and other waterways nationwide.

“We are expanding our efforts to ensure maritime security and public safety and lessen if not completely eradicate maritime crimes amid increasing maritime traffic and sea transport operations this holiday season,” he said.

“The PCG’s maritime security teams, composed of sea marshals, K9 units, seaborne patrols units and intelligence operatives must be in a high state of readiness and respond promptly to any incident that may occur during the holiday season. We assure the public of their services even on holiday breaks,” Gavan said.

He said more than 30,000 PCG and the DOTr’s maritime sector members have been mobilized.

Gavan appealed to the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities at ports, harbors and other waterways.

“We want our kababayans to have a convenient, comfortable and safe sea travel as they come together to celebrate with their families and loved ones,” he said. ”We need their help in preventing lawless activities in ports, at sea, and other highly populated locations within our area of responsibility.”