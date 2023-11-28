^

Nation

Conflict-torn Moro barangay receives P25-M worth market building

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 5:47pm
Conflict-torn Moro barangay receives P25-M worth market building
The two-storey, P25 million worth market building project in Barangay Binasing, constructed by the local community and the Bangsamoro local government ministry.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Residents of an erstwhile hotbed of secessionist movements, among them former Moro guerillas reintegrated into mainstream society, were elated over the new P25 million worth two-storey market building where they can conveniently sell their farm products.

The P25 million worth market building is located in Barangay Binasing, which is under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao but is in Pigcawayan town Cotabato province in Region 12.

The commander of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade, Gen. Donald Gumiran, one of the guests during Monday’s inauguration of the market building, told reporters on Tuesday that the infrastructure, built by the Bangsamoro local government ministry, will boost the productivity of farmers and fishermen in Barangay Binasing and improve commerce and trade in the area.

Barangay Binasing is one several barangays in Pigcawayan whose residents voted in favor of the fusion of their dwelling enclaves, where there is presence of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front, with the Bangsamoro core territory during a plebiscite in early 2019.

“This is the kind of project that can help hasten the attainment of the socio-economic goals of the national government’s separate peace process with the MILF and the MNLF,” Gumiran said.

The market building was constructed by the office of BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo with the help of the Binasing barangay government and the Moro community in the area.

“Part of our programs for this barangay is to capacitate all elected barangay officials, including members of the Sangguniang Kabataan, on governance, delivery of services and entrepreneurship,” Sinarimbo said.

A 60-year-old former MILF guerilla, Rakim Usman Suwieb, said that they will take good care of the market building. They consider it a reparation for the lives of the guerillas who perished in rebel-military clashes in predominantly Moro barangays in Pigcawayan during the 1970s and, subsequently, from 1997 to 2003.

"This is a community property. We are thankful to the BARMM government for this," Suwieb said in Filipino, in an Iranun accent.

A mother of three MILF members, Salima Ontet Malunai, said that she will apply for a permit from the Binasing barangay government to sell in the newly-constructed market the daily catch of his three sons of fresh water fishes from the nearby northern side of the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta.

Two agencies of the Bangsamoro government, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, provided fishermen in Barangay Binasing with small motorized fiberglass fishing boats and gears last year for them to generate bigger earnings needed to sustain the schooling of their children.

In a statement Tuesday, Pigcawayan Mayor Juanito Agustin said that he is grateful that the MILG-BARM constructed a public market building in Barangay Binasing.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

BARMM

COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO ready to implement LTMS

LTO ready to implement LTMS

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office is ready to fully implement its Land Transport Management System, which would provide better...
Nation
fbtw
13 Pinays rescued from Pasay &lsquo;sex den&rsquo;

13 Pinays rescued from Pasay ‘sex den’

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Thirteen Filipino women were rescued from an alleged sex den in a condominium complex in Pasay City on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Blacklisted Chinese worker nabbed

Blacklisted Chinese worker nabbed

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Immigration officials on Sunday arrested a blacklisted Chinese man who has been overstaying and working for an online gaming...
Nation
fbtw
MNLF welcomes amnesty

MNLF welcomes amnesty

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Moro National Liberation Front has lauded President Marcos’ decision to grant amnesty to MNLF members who seek to...
Nation
fbtw
Workers to mount Bonifacio Day protest

Workers to mount Bonifacio Day protest

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Although Nov. 30 is no longer a holiday, labor groups will still commemorate Bonifacio Day with mass protest actions.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gov't launches Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Isabela

Gov't launches Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Isabela

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 7 hours ago
House Speaker Martin Romualdez led the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair’s launch in Isabela on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
NTC feted anew in FOI Awards

NTC feted anew in FOI Awards

18 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has again been recognized in the recent 2023 Freedom of Information (FOI) Awa...
Nation
fbtw
Abalos: Probe PNP exec over restobar shooting

Abalos: Probe PNP exec over restobar shooting

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos yesterday ordered an investigation of a Philippine National Police official...
Nation
fbtw
Maynilad sets water interruption in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Cavite

Maynilad sets water interruption in Las Piñas, Cavite

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Some areas in the cities of Las Piñas and Bacoor in Cavite will be experiencing water service interruption starting...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with