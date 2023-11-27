^

Nation

Indian, Pakistani moneylenders killed in Mindanao gun attacks

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 4:20pm
Indian, Pakistani moneylenders killed in Mindanao gun attacks
This November 2023 photo shows a police officer inspecting the spot where Pakistani moneylender Arshad Taraz Khan was shot dead in Sultan Kudarat.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two foreign moneylenders were killed in separate gun attacks in Central Mindanao in two days, barely two weeks after an Indian national collecting loan payments perished in an ambush in the region.

Pakistani moneylender Arshad Taraz Khan was shot dead at about dusk on Saturday by a lone attacker while transacting with clients in Barangay Salaman in Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat province in Region 12.

Lt. Col. Julius Malcontento, chief of the Lebak municipal police, told reporters on Monday that they found two spent .45 caliber shells at the spot where Khan was gunned down.

“We are still trying to identify his killer with the help of barangay officials,” Malcontento said.

On Sunday, two men armed with pistols killed Indian moneylender Jaspreet Singh in a stretch of a highway in Barangay Damalusay in Datu Paglas town in Maguindanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro region.

Maguindanao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat are adjoining provinces in central Mindanao.

The Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, in a report to Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, said that the victim was riding his motorcycle when his attackers flagged him down and opened fire as he got close killing him instantly.

Nobleza said he has directed the Datu Paglas Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur PPO to cooperate in identifying the killers of Singh.

He was killed just two weeks after gunmen killed his compatriot, the moneylender Laxman Singh, in a daytime ambush at a busy stretch of a highway in Buluan, capital town of Maguindanao del Sur, not too distant from the capitol of the province.

The ambushers took the sling bag of the slain Indian national containing his cash collection before they scampered away. 

vuukle comment

CENTRAL MINDANAO

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA: Revilla namedroppers no VIPs

MMDA: Revilla namedroppers no VIPs

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Two drivers who dropped the name of Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. to avoid apprehension along the EDSA Bus Carousel two weeks ago...
Nation
fbtw
3 &lsquo;rude&rsquo; Malaysian tourists barred from Philippines

3 ‘rude’ Malaysian tourists barred from Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Three Malaysian tourists were denied entry upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday for exhibiting...
Nation
fbtw
CSG on puppy-throwing case: Guard may lose license

CSG on puppy-throwing case: Guard may lose license

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The security guard who threw a puppy from an overpass in Quezon City last July could lose his license after police found probable...
Nation
fbtw
License of driver in fatal road mishap suspended

License of driver in fatal road mishap suspended

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of a truck driver involved in a vehicular accident in Pampanga...
Nation
fbtw
Retiree wins P21.9 million after 30 years

Retiree wins P21.9 million after 30 years

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
A 65-year-old retired overseas worker residing in Pasig City claimed his P21.9-million lotto jackpot last Oct. 24, the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fisherman missing off Oriental Mindoro

Fisherman missing off Oriental Mindoro

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
A search and rescue operation is ongoing for a fisherman who was reported missing in the waters off Oriental Mindoro, the...
Nation
fbtw
2,568 Central Luzon barangays drug-free

2,568 Central Luzon barangays drug-free

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
Up to 2,568 of 3,105 barangays in Central Luzon have been declared drug-free, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

La Union students win in international astronomy contest

By Jun Elias | 16 hours ago
Two students of the Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus bagged gold and bronze medals in the recently concluded online Galileo International Astronomy Olympiad 2023.
Nation
fbtw
6 hurt in Cotabato grenade attack

6 hurt in Cotabato grenade attack

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Six persons were wounded in a grenade explosion that ripped through a residential area in Pikit, Cotabato on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
3 dead in collision of 3 large hauler trucks

3 dead in collision of 3 large hauler trucks

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Two drivers and a hitchhiker perished in a road accident involving three large cargo trucks in Marilog District in Davao City...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with