Go attends Super Health Center inauguration in Sorsogon City

The Philippine Star
November 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Go attends Super Health Center inauguration in Sorsogon City
Sen. Bong Go interacts with a person with disability as he attended the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Sorsogon City on Friday.
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go, chairperson of the Senate committee on health and demography, underscored the importance of dedicating resources to health infrastructure to bring medical services closer to the people as he attended the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Sorsogon City on Friday.

Emphasizing the necessity for a holistic strategy, Go highlighted in his speech the significance of strengthening the country’s healthcare system to effectively tackle healthcare issues and safeguard the welfare of its citizens, particularly in the grassroots level.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation and early detection of diseases at the community level. The centers offer database management, outpatient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit.

Super Health Centers also offer eye, ear, nose, and throat service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

Go said these centers play a crucial role in bridging the gaps in healthcare accessibility, especially in underserved communities.

Apart from Sorsogon City, Super Health Centers were also funded in Bulan, Irosin, Castilla, Sta. Magdalena and Matnog.

The inauguration was also attended by Rep. Marie Bernadette Escudero, Sorsogon City Mayor Ester Hamor and other local officials.

BONG GO
