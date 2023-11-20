^

TikTok probed for compliance with constitutional ban on foreign ownership

Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 6:45pm
TikTok probed for compliance with constitutional ban on foreign ownership
This illustration picture taken in Moscow on March 24, 2023, shows the Chinese social networking service TikTok's logo on a smartphone screen.
AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev

MANILA, Philippines – The National Security Council (NSC) said it has launched a comprehensive investigation into TikTok’s adherence to constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership in mass media.

This comes in response to concerns regarding the social media platform's potential impact on national security and societal structures.

The NSC said it has assembled a task force focused on scrutinizing the security implications of TikTok, with a particular emphasis on its potential influence within the security sector. 

The said task force aims to conclude its probe by December this year and determine if it would recommend a ban on the use of the video sharing platform, especially on devices used by government officials in the security sector.

“While the NSC has already discouraged the use of TikTok among national security officials, questions persist about the potential breadth of a ban. The government is considering whether restrictions should solely apply to individuals working in the security sector or if a more expansive ban is required to address TikTok's influence on the general public,” the NSC said.

Recent actions in other countries, such as Nepal and India, where TikTok has faced bans due to perceived negative impacts on social structures, underscore the global nature of concerns surrounding the platform. Nepal, for instance, cited TikTok's disruptive influence on social harmony and family structures as grounds for the ban.

The situation is of particular significance in the Philippines, where TikTok boasts an impressive user base of 43.4 million adults, representing 39% of the population. Beyond entertainment, a survey commissioned by TikTok indicates that 91% of Filipinos use the platform to learn new things and stay abreast of the latest trends.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines defines mass media as any medium of communication designed to reach and influence large numbers of people. The Philippine constitution restricts ownership and management of mass media to citizens or entities wholly-owned and managed by citizens to prevent undue foreign influence.

"In light of these definitions, TikTok appears to align with the characteristics of mass media, disseminating information to the general public and influencing opinions and lifestyles. TikTok's ownership by ByteDance Philippines Inc., a 100% foreign-owned company, raises questions about compliance with constitutional requirements," the NSC added.

The Philippine Constitution explicitly prohibits foreign ownership of mass media to prevent external entities from wielding influence over public opinion. TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd., a company based in Beijing, China, further complicates the matter, with allegations of a Chinese government stake in the company.

TikTok's unique algorithm, designed for passive personalization and capable of tracking numerous user behaviors, adds to the complexity of the situation. The algorithm's ability to shape content according to individual user profiles has sparked concerns about the potential manipulation of information to influence public sentiment.

“The NSC emphasizes the importance of ensuring that platforms with significant influence over public opinion adhere to constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership. The investigation will determine whether TikTok's operations pose a threat to national security and whether regulatory measures, including potential bans, are necessary,” the NSC said.

