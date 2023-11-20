^

Baguio chill further dips to 13.4°C

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 5:30pm
Baguio chill further dips to 13.4Â°C
This February 2023 photo shows the skyline of Baguio City overlooking Burnham Park.
LMP 2001 / Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Highland Baguio City’s chill further dived to 13.4 degrees Celsius (13.4 °C) on Monday morning.

Already bone-tingling, the further drop from Sunday’s 14 °C, is said to be the start of Baguio’s signature highland chill this season.

The highland chill usually starts October and lasts until February, sometimes even up to the first week of March the following year. 

The coolest temperature ever recorded in the city was 9 °C on Jan. 16, 1963. 

In February this year, Baguio City recorded 2023's all-time low of 10 °C.

