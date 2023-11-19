180 families affected by Magnitude 6.8 Davao Occidental quake — NDRRMC

Investigators are examining the location where Danny and Jane Ginung were caught under debris from a concrete fence damaged by the earthquake on Nov. 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday reported that 180 families have been impacted by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that jolted several parts of Mindanao last Friday.

As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, the NDRRMC said that a total of 1,509 individuals have been affected in Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

The agency also reported that there are eight people dead and 13 injured from the powerful quake. The numbers, however, have yet to be verified, according to NDRRMC.

Sarangani has four fatalities while South Cotabato and Davao Occidental have three and one, respectively.

The NDRRMC also reported that 12 roads were affected by the tremor. Of which, three are not passable in SOCCSKSARGEN.

Classes at all levels have been suspended in Digos City due to the quake.

The NDRRMC also listed a total of 54 damaged houses and 71 damaged infrastructures in the mentioned areas.