Baguio chill begins at 14°C

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 2:10pm
File photo of Baguio City
Philstar.com / Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY — Residents and visitors alike woke up to the chilly air in Baguio City at 5 a.m. Sunday with 14 degrees Celcius (14°C).

This prompted health authorities to remind the public, especially those who are not used to the cold weather, to wear warm yet comfortable clothes as the temperature in the city drops.

Highland Baguio City’s chill is a normal occurrence that starts in October lasting until February and until the first week of March of the following year. 

The temperature drop was monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Baguio, the lowest yet in the city and is expected to continue to drop until February next year.

The coolest temperature ever recorded in the city was 9°C on Jan. 16, 1963. 

The temperature in nearby La Trinidad, Benguet’s capital, was also cold.  According to the latest update of the PAGASA Agromet station at Benguet State University (BSU) in La Trinidad, the temperature is 14.3°C as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to PAGASA, Baguio City and Benguet will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast monsoons. 

Sunrise in Baguio on November 19 was recorded at 5:49 a.m., while sunset is expected at 5:24 p.m. 

