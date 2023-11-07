Teacher stabbed to death inside Leyte public school — police

This photo was taken during the Baybay City police's inspection of a stabbing incident in Baybay National High School.

MANILA, Philippines — Local police and education officials are currently investigating the fatal stabbing of a public school teacher on campus — an incident that prompted a reminder for Department of Education personnel to seek authorization when they come to campus on weekends or holidays.

Baybay City police are currently looking for the suspects linked to the killing of Peejay Gonzaga Montero, a MAPEH teacher at the Baybay National High School who was found lifeless inside the school on Sunday, according to a press release.

Montero’s body was found beside the water reservoir near his office Sunday afternoon after the police were notified by the Baybay Emergency Response Team.

The Baybay City police said that upon arriving at the scene, they “confirmed that a body was found, seemed lifeless, in prone position with evident blood.”

In a statement, the DepEd School Division Office in Baybay City mourned Montero’s death and stated that it was a co-teacher who found their colleague’s body and reported the incident to authorities.

DepEd Superintendent Manuel Albaño said that as the department conducts its investigation, members of its academic community have been asked to refrain from making "unverified statements or reports on the matter."

DepEd Baybay also called school heads, teachers and school personnel to "secure proper authorization when entering the school campus and/or office” especially during weekends, holidays or non-working days.

"While our dedication and passion to work propels us to strive for better job output and service excellence, your safety and security is our primary concern,” DepEd Baybay wrote.

The public school's student council, the Baybay National High School Supreme Student Government, posted a photo on Sunday calling for justice for their teacher.

“Words cannot describe how sad we are to announce the passing of our dearest teacher in Baybay National High School, Sir PJ Montero,” the student council said.

“The victim’s family is kindly requesting everyone to refrain from posting photos of him on social media in their time of immense grief. We are sending our deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and hoping that they will receive the justice they deserve,” the students added.