Newly-elected barangay kagawad shot dead in Pasay

Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 3:19pm
Newly-elected barangay kagawad shot dead in Pasay
This screengrab was taken from a CCTV footage of two men involved in the killing of a freshly elected barangay councilor in Pasay City, November 7, 2023.
Pasay City Police Station

MANILA, Philippines — A newly-elected barangay councilor in Pasay City was shot dead on Monday, according to the Pasay City police.

Marcelina Camacho, who recently won as barangay councilor in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, was shot from the back twice by men riding a motorcycle in front of the Barangay 37 hall, according to CCTV footage of the incident reported by One News PH. 

Camacho was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival, according to the police.

Pasay City police have arrested the motorcycle rider, while a manhunt operation is currently ongoing to arrest the gunman still on the loose, according to Police Major Christel Carlo Villanueva as reported by One News PH. 

Pasay City police are currently investigating the gunman’s motives behind the killing and considering the possibility that it is politically motivated, Villanueva said.

Villanueva added that another reason behind the attack could be related to the barangay councilor’s money-lending business.

Less than a week ago, another newly-elected barangay councilor was shot dead in the Cotabato province.

RELATED:  Newly-elected Cotabato town barangay kagawad shot dead 

This is a developing story. Check this page for updates.

