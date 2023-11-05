^

Nation

Motorist dead, brother wounded in Basilan machete attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 5:27pm
Motorist dead, brother wounded in Basilan machete attack
File photo of crime scene.
Philstar.com / File

COTABATO CITY — Two men killed using machetes a 20-year-old motorist and wounded another in an attack before dawn Friday in Isabela City in Basilan.

In a statement Sunday, the Isabela City Police Station said that Juhadi Jahal Ismali died instantly from wounds sustained in the attack that left his 19-year-old brother, Jimhar, badly wounded.

The victims were riding a motorcycle together, on their way home to Barangay Aguada in Isabela City, when their attackers flagged them down and hacked them in different parts of their bodies with their long and sharp machetes.

The culprits, Jimsar Bulalin Martines, 25, and Fadzrie Salani Pamata, 26, were eventually arrested by responding barangay tanods and policemen after a long chase.

The Isabela City police confirmed on Sunday that corresponding cases had been filed against the duo.

vuukle comment

BASILAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Defeated candidate, brother confess to Bukidnon election-related killings

Defeated candidate, brother confess to Bukidnon election-related killings

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The police have clamped down a defeated candidate and his brother who killed two elders of a reelected barangay chairwoman...
Nation
fbtw
17 Chinese nabbed in Iloilo cybersex den raid

17 Chinese nabbed in Iloilo cybersex den raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Seventeen Chinese were arrested in a raid on a cybersex den in Jaro district in Iloilo City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
LTO chief seeks PNP help on illegal PUVs

LTO chief seeks PNP help on illegal PUVs

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza is seeking the help of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to crack down on...
Nation
fbtw
Remains of another OFW killed in Israel arrive home

Remains of another OFW killed in Israel arrive home

By Cesar Ramirez | 18 hours ago
A Filipina caregiver, who was among the four Filipino workers in Israel killed in an attack by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7, is...
Nation
fbtw
Caraga wage hike hearings set

Caraga wage hike hearings set

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and domestic workers in Caraga may expect an increase in their salary.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA trough, shear line to bring rains

LPA trough, shear line to bring rains

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The trough of a low-pressure area and the shear line will bring rains over parts of the country today, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw

Defeated BSKE bet, brod admit killing village chief’s kin

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A defeated candidate in the barangay elections and his brother surrendered on Friday and admitted killing two relatives of a reelected village chief in Kibawe, Bukidnon.
Nation
fbtw
33 tons of trash collected from Metro Manila cemeteries

33 tons of trash collected from Metro Manila cemeteries

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The annual Filipino tradition of Undas or visits to the dead in Metro Manila last week generated around 33 tons of waste,...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City passes measures vs child labor

Quezon City passes measures vs child labor

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has approved two ordinances that aim to further strengthen the city’s campaign against...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-houseboy charged with P27 million theft

Ex-houseboy charged with P27 million theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A household helper is facing criminal complaints after he allegedly stole P27.1 million worth of jewelry and cash from his...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with