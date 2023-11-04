^

Nation

Defeated candidate, brother confess to Bukidnon election-related killings

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 5:17pm
Defeated candidate, brother confess to Bukidnon election-related killings
Satellite image shows Kibawe, Bukidnon.
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police have clamped down a defeated candidate and his brother who killed two elders of a reelected barangay chairwoman in Kibawe, Bukidnon who had refused to endorse his candidacy for kagawad during the barangay ang Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Rosilo Tecson and his sibling, Cesar, who surrendered one after another on Friday to the Damulog Municipal Police Station in Damulog, Bukidnon, had both confessed to their having shot dead the couple Mario and Carmelita Fabian, relatives of Jenelyn Fabian, who was reelected last Monday as chairwoman of Kiorao in Kibawe town in the same province, which is under Administrative Region 10.

Tecson had told local officials, in the presence of policemen, that the attack was precipitated by the barangay chairwoman's having turned down his request for her to include him in her lineup of candidates for barangay kagawad in Kiorao, an upland area in Kibawe close to the border of Bukidnon and Cotabato province in Region 12.

Major Marvin Enciso, chief of the Kibawe Municipal Police Station, and local officials in the municipality had confirmed to reporters on Saturday that Tecson and his brother are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Enciso said the duo barged into the residential yard of the reelected barangay chairwoman on Tuesday night and, when they found out that she was in another village, shot her two elders dead.

Tecson had confirmed that it was Fabian whom they planned to kill.

Enciso told reporters the Tecson brothers first hid in a secluded area in Damulog for two days but eventually voluntarily turned themselves in to the police station in the municipality through the intercession of relatives and barangay leaders in Kiorao.

vuukle comment

BSKE 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 killed in separate Basilan gun attacks

3 killed in separate Basilan gun attacks

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Three ethnic Yakans were killed in two separate gun attacks in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan on Thursday that municipal police investigators...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay buildings in Maguindanao del Norte razed by mysterious fire

Barangay buildings in Maguindanao del Norte razed by mysterious fire

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Fire probers are still trying to determine if the barangay hall and health center in Barangay Montay in Northern Kabuntalan...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec eyes control of Negros Oriental district

Comelec eyes control of Negros Oriental district

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The third district of Negros Oriental may be placed under the control of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) during a special...
Nation
fbtw
PNP official accused of abusing 25 trainees

PNP official accused of abusing 25 trainees

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A police official assigned in Las Piñas City who allegedly used excessive force in disciplining police trainees was...
Nation
fbtw
Events organizer held for P51 million scam

Events organizer held for P51 million scam

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A woman accused of duping a police officer and a businessman of P51 million through her events company was arrested in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pasay&rsquo;s top cop, 27 others axed over POGO hub

Pasay’s top cop, 27 others axed over POGO hub

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Pasay City police chief Col. Froilan Uy and 27 other police officers under him were relieved from their posts following a...
Nation
fbtw
Guard takes woman, 3 kids hostage

Guard takes woman, 3 kids hostage

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A drunk security guard was arrested for taking a woman and her three toddlers hostage in Port Area, Manila on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Use NAIA e-gates, BI urges Pinoy travelers

Use NAIA e-gates, BI urges Pinoy travelers

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Incoming Filipino travelers should use electronic gates or e-gates upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig launches 12,000-door columbarium

Pasig launches 12,000-door columbarium

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The city government of Pasig has inaugurated a 12,000-door cemetery-columbarium.
Nation
fbtw
Two Pinays rescued from vlogger&rsquo;s illegal recruitment

Two Pinays rescued from vlogger’s illegal recruitment

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Two Filipinas were rescued from illegal recruitment that was reportedly facilitated by a vlogger, the Bureau of Immigration...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with