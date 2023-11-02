Abra town All Saints' Day evening assassination not BSKE-related — police

BAGUIO CITY — An All Saints' Day evening assassination in Bucay town in Abra is not poll-related, the Cordillera police said Thursday.

Farmer Rolly Alcaide Lumaoig, 68, from sitio Dardaraoas, barangay Pagala, was found dead, half naked and in a prone position but still mounted on a Rusi Scooter motorcycle beside the road at around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo Jr. bared that the victim sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.

Peredo said that the farmer “was killed because of a family dispute.” He added that it is not linked to the intense political rivalries during the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Before the BSKE campaign period began, an alleged member of a private armed group was killed when he and eight more armed men had a shootout with patrolling policemen in Bucay.

The incident prompted the deployment of more policemen and soldiers Bucay, the capital town of Bangued and elsewhere in the province after Abra provincial officials asked for immediate intervention into the heated political rivalries in the BSKE. Some of the reported violence included led to the withdrawal of candidates.

Some 250 bets in various positions withdrew in the province. The Commission on Elections, however, said that the withdrawals were not necessarily forced but voluntary.