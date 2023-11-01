Defeated candidate tagged in Maguindanao del Norte election-related killings

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police had filed criminal cases against the four men who allegedly gunned down two voters and wounded four others while on their way to a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) municipal police, told reporters Wednesday that they are now in custody of one of the four culprits, Abdulatip Abas, who lost in his bid for chairmanship of Barangay Bugawas in the municipality during Monday’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Three cohorts of the now detained Abas, Romar Abas, Keds Lidasan and Michael Abas, are now subject of a joint manhunt by barangay officials and personnel of the DOS Municipal Police Station.

Witnesses had told investigators that the three suspects who are at large and Abas were together behind the gun attack in Barangay Bugawas last Monday that left Juhaimen Ube and Mistah Alon dead.

Four companions of the slain duo, Mohalidin Solaiman, Jerik Alon, Nasrudin Salik and Harong Tating, were wounded in the incident. The six of them had campaigned for a candidate for barangay chairman in Bugawas whose candidacy Abdulatip contested.

Madin said they are thankful to the residents of Bugawas for helping them build the criminal cases against the suspects.