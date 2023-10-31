^

Nation

4 hurt in shelling of Maguindanao del Norte polling site

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 1:50pm
4 hurt in shelling of Maguindanao del Norte polling site
Army armored combat vehicles were immediately positioned around the school campus that gunmen pounded with 40 millimeter projectiles fired from a distance on Oct. 30, 2023.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Four were hurt, among them a soldier, when gunmen pounded with 40 millimeter grenade projectiles the surroundings of a polling site in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon, amid election activities.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Tuesday said that the conduct of elections at the Simuay Junction Elementary School in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat resumed immediately after policemen and soldiers had spread around the barangay to prevent a repeat of the shelling.

Nobleza said that the attack was apparently meant to disrupt the elections in Barangay Simuay, about 16 kilometers northwest of this city.

He said three villagers, Ibrahim Aman Mayon, Muslimin Kapenda, Ibrahim Kamad and a member of the Army unit assigned at the public school to help secure polling activities sustained superficial shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies and are now all out of danger.

vuukle comment

BSKE 2023

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Barangay, SK elections in Metro Manila generally peaceful&rsquo;

‘Barangay, SK elections in Metro Manila generally peaceful’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
There was no recorded incident of violence during the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
6 LTO enforcers axed over extortion

6 LTO enforcers axed over extortion

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers...
Nation
fbtw
Scuffle disrupts BSKE at Abra poll center

Scuffle disrupts BSKE at Abra poll center

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
A brief scuffle between a group of men and a man disrupted the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in a village in...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpots

PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpots

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has set the jackpot prize of all five of its lotto games to P89 million to celebrate...
Nation
fbtw
Unopposed barangay chair bet in Abra dies before victory

Unopposed barangay chair bet in Abra dies before victory

By Artemio Dumlao | 22 hours ago
In Tineg town, Abra an unopposed candidate for Barangay chairman succumbed to cardiac arrest before the election began Monday...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
303 Manila City Jail inmates vote

303 Manila City Jail inmates vote

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
In what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the...
Nation
fbtw
Angat&rsquo;s hydropower plant to be closed for repairs

Angat’s hydropower plant to be closed for repairs

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has assured residents in Greater Manila Area of continued raw water supply...
Nation
fbtw
Abalos wants Pasay police chief probed over human trafficking

Abalos wants Pasay police chief probed over human trafficking

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has instructed Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda...
Nation
fbtw
Victim of phone snatching steals suspect&rsquo;s motorcycle

Victim of phone snatching steals suspect’s motorcycle

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
A victim of phone snatching in Las Piñas City stole the motorcycle of the snatcher, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with