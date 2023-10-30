^

Nation

Lanao del Sur reelectionist barangay exec’s husband shot by rival brother

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 5:44pm
Lanao del Sur reelectionist barangay exec's husband shot by rival brother

COTABATO CITY — A candidate for barangay chairman in the hostile Butig town in Lanao del Sur got seriously wounded in a gun attack by his brother whose wife is incumbent barangay chairwoman in the area.

Col. Robert Daculan, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said that the victim, Jamal Nanggay Bao, was immediately rushed by policemen and local government emergency responders to a hospital for treatment.

Bao, whose wife is seeking reelection as chairwoman of Barangay Poctan in Lanao del Sur’s hinterland Butig municipality, was repeatedly shot with a pistol by his own brother, Jamail Nanggay Bao, amid an altercation right in the vicinity of a polling site in the area.

Jamail is a candidate for barangay chairman of Poctan, contesting the reelection bid of his brother’s spouse.

Personnel of the Army’s 51st IB immediately disarmed and detained the suspect, now clamped down in a detention facility of the Butig Municipal Police Station.

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN ELECTIONS

BSKE 2023

LANAO DEL SUR
