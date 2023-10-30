^

Nation

Unopposed barangay chair bet in Abra dies before victory

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 4:07pm
Unopposed barangay chair bet in Abra dies before victory
Map of Tineg, Abra.
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — In Tineg town, Abra an unopposed candidate for Barangay chairman succumbed to cardiac arrest before the election began Monday morning in Barangay Lanec.

Re-electionist and unopposed Barangay Chairman Jeffrey Tingday, suffered cardiac arrest at around 3 a.m. Monday at the house of Bong Veles, also a candidate for Barangay Chair of Barangay Lapat Balantay, in the same town.

Tingday was rushed to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Tineg, Abra and was later transferred to the Abra Provincial Hospital, in the provincial capital in Bangued. He was declared dead-on-arrival during the transfer.

vuukle comment

ABRA

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN ELECTIONS

BSKE 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSKE to proceed in fire-hit schools

BSKE to proceed in fire-hit schools

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in schools in Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Norte that have been hit...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpots

PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpots

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has set the jackpot prize of all five of its lotto games to P89 million to celebrate...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig cited for health programs, reform strategies

Taguig cited for health programs, reform strategies

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Taguig has received multiple commendations and recognitions for its health programs and reform strategies, the city government...
Nation
fbtw
Bangsamoro regional police, military all set for BSKE

Bangsamoro regional police, military all set for BSKE

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The Bangsamoro regional police has mobilized 8,809 personnel to secure on Monday the polling sites under its jurisdiction,...
Nation
fbtw
Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover closed

Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover closed

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover will be inaccessible to motorists for two weeks to allow for repairs, the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Man faces gun raps after accident

Man faces gun raps after accident

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms after figuring in an accident in Quezon City before dawn yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Nigerian held for Pinay&rsquo;s slay

Nigerian held for Pinay’s slay

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
A Nigerian man was arrested for allegedly shoving a woman from a high-rise building in Muntinlupa, the city government reported...
Nation
fbtw
Vessel runs aground off Romblon

Vessel runs aground off Romblon

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A cargo vessel loaded with five barrels of diesel and construction materials has run aground in the waters off Romblon on...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD preparing for Bulusan&rsquo;s unrest

DSWD preparing for Bulusan’s unrest

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol has started prepositioning family food packs and non-food relief...
Nation
fbtw
3 quakes rock Surigao del Sur

3 quakes rock Surigao del Sur

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Three earthquakes rocked Surigao del Sur and neighboring areas yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with