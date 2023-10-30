Unopposed barangay chair bet in Abra dies before victory

BAGUIO CITY — In Tineg town, Abra an unopposed candidate for Barangay chairman succumbed to cardiac arrest before the election began Monday morning in Barangay Lanec.

Re-electionist and unopposed Barangay Chairman Jeffrey Tingday, suffered cardiac arrest at around 3 a.m. Monday at the house of Bong Veles, also a candidate for Barangay Chair of Barangay Lapat Balantay, in the same town.

Tingday was rushed to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Tineg, Abra and was later transferred to the Abra Provincial Hospital, in the provincial capital in Bangued. He was declared dead-on-arrival during the transfer.