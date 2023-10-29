^

Nation

MMDA: PITX bus drivers pass drug test

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2023 | 12:00am
MMDA: PITX bus drivers pass drug test
Travelers wait for bus rides to nearby provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange yesterday.
Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — No bus driver tested positive for illegal drugs after authorities held a surprise drug test at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) yesterday.

Officials from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Department of the Interior and Local Government, National Capital Region Police Office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency held the drug test simultaneously with their inspection of the public transport terminal.

The agencies performed the drug test “to ensure the safety of commuters using public transportation going to their respective provinces in time for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days,” according to acting MMDA Chairman Romando Artes.

Last Friday, an estimated 143,000 passengers flocked to the PITX to catch bus rides going to Quezon, Laguna, Baguio City, Occidental Mindoro, Bicol and Batangas, the MMDA said in its statement.

The number could increase as more people could travel to provinces during the holidays in time for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Oct. 30 and the observance of All Souls’ and Saints’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2.

The MMDA said it deployed a total of 1,448 field personnel at major thoroughfares and transport hubs as well as key areas in Metro Manila.

Around 600 members of the agency’s Metro Parkways Clearing Group will help clean up cemeteries in Metro Manila while those from the Road Emergency Group are “ready to provide medical attention when needed,” the MMDA said.

vuukle comment

PITX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cebu, Sultan Kudarat bettors win P30 miliion lotto jackpot

Cebu, Sultan Kudarat bettors win P30 miliion lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
A lotto player in Consolacion, Cebu and another in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45...
Nation
fbtw
Cebu governor says province to sell NFA rice at P20/kilo soon

Cebu governor says province to sell NFA rice at P20/kilo soon

3 days ago
Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...
Nation
fbtw
Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover closed

Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover closed

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover will be inaccessible to motorists for two weeks to allow for repairs, the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
4 deadly Basilan clan wars settled amicably

4 deadly Basilan clan wars settled amicably

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
 Leaders of eight feuding clans in Sumisip town in Basilan signed peace covenants in a symbolic reconciliation rite on...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-DPWH clerk gets 25 years

Ex-DPWH clerk gets 25 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a former clerk of the Department of Public Works and Highways to up to 25 years in prison...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Woman charged for vote buying in Navotas

Woman charged for vote buying in Navotas

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
Charges have been filed against the woman who was arrested for vote buying in Navotas City, the Department of Justice sa...
Nation
fbtw
2 fishermen rescued in West Philippine Sea

2 fishermen rescued in West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Two fishermen, who were reported missing while fishing in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, were rescued on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;No whitewash in probe on missing beauty queen&rsquo;

‘No whitewash in probe on missing beauty queen’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
There will be no whitewash in the investigation into the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine...
Nation
fbtw
Fires hit 2 schools to be used for BSKE

Fires hit 2 schools to be used for BSKE

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Fires have damaged two schools to be used as polling precincts in tomorrow’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with