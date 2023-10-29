^

Nation

Belmonte: Quezon City ready for BSKE, Undas

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Belmonte: Quezon City ready for BSKE, Undas
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on August 2, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government yesterday expressed readiness for the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) and the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day next week.

In a statement, Mayor Joy Belmonte lauded relevant government agencies for ensuring the safe conduct of the elections.

“Rest assured that the local government of Quezon City will continue to support every political exercise, most especially the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. We thank all government agencies and city hall departments for working together to ensure the orderly conduct of the local elections in QC,” she said.

The local government noted that three malls in the city would serve for the first time as polling precincts. These are SM City North Edsa in District 1, Robinsons Magnolia in District 4 and SM City Fairview in District 5.

Three other polling centers in District 6 will be among the pilot testing sites of the automated BSKE 2023 using vote counting machines. These are the Pasong Tamo Elementary School, Judge Feliciano Belmonte Senior High School and CBE Town Covered Court.

The local government said it hired 550 jeepneys to augment the 170 city-owned vehicles that will be deployed to provide transportation during the distribution and retrieval operations of ballot boxes and election paraphernalia.

These will serve as the service vehicles for teachers, poll clerks and other government personnel who will be deployed during the conduct of BSKE.

Oplan Kaluluwa

Meanwhile, the city government activated its Oplan Kaluluwa to ensure the safety of those who will visit their departed loved ones different public and private cemeteries and columbaries in the city starting this weekend.

Hundreds of personnel from the city’s law and order cluster will be deployed near largest public and private cemeteries located in or adjacent to Quezon City, such as the Manila North Cemetery, San Juan Cemetery, Himlayang Pilipino, Recuerdo Memorial Gardens, Eternal Garden Memorial Park, Novaliches Cemetery, Holy Cross Memorial Park and Bagbag Cemetery.

Interment operations will be suspended from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and will resume on Nov. 3.

Cleaning of tombs and graves is allowed only until 5 p.m. of Oct. 30.

The city’s two public cemeteries, located in Bagbag and Novaliches, will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. The Baesa Columbarium will be closed on these dates, except for scheduled cremation.

Private parking will not be allowed in the public cemeteries on these dates.

