^

Nation

Municipal health worker killed in South Cotabato gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 3:02pm
Municipal health worker killed in South Cotabato gun attack
Map of Polomolok, South Cotabato.
OpenStreetMap / Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY— Police probers are still clueless about the culprits behind the fatal ambush of an employee of the Municipal Health Office in Polomolok town in South Cotabato on Friday night.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Monday said that the victim, Ezekiel Cruz Evangelista, 42, died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Evangelista was riding his motorcycle on his way home to Purok Mauswagon in Barangay Lumakil, Polomolok when he was attacked by two men armed with pistols, positioned along the route.

The suspects immediately scampered away as Evangelista’s motorcycle crashed after he was twice hit with bullets in the head, according to a report by the Polomolok Municipal Police Station to the office of Macaraeg in nearby General Santos City.

Macaraeg said probers are still trying to identify the culprits and their motive for killing the Polomolok MOH employee.

vuukle comment

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ACG to probe vlogger for livestreaming raid

ACG to probe vlogger for livestreaming raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The police Anti-Cybercrime Group will investigate the involvement of vlogger Rendon Labrador for livestreaming a raid on an...
Nation
fbtw
800 more cops to secure BSKE in Bangsamoro

800 more cops to secure BSKE in Bangsamoro

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
At least 800 more police officers will be deployed in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to secure the barangay and Sangguniang...
Nation
fbtw
Gatchalian eyes independent education assessment body

Gatchalian eyes independent education assessment body

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
An independent agency or body should be created to test and evaluate curricula and data in education to properly measure and...
Nation
fbtw
CHED opens satellite office in Negros

CHED opens satellite office in Negros

By Neil Servallos | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has opened a satellite office in Talisay, Negros Occidental to better serve higher education...
Nation
fbtw
Lapid pushes early voting for seniors, PWDs

Lapid pushes early voting for seniors, PWDs

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
With the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections set next week, a senator renewed calls for the passage of a bill allowing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI: Body cameras to arrive by yearend

BI: Body cameras to arrive by yearend

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Body cameras meant for immigration officers assigned at airports would arrive by the end of the year, the Bureau of Immigration...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ: Zero hunger task force still exists

DOJ: Zero hunger task force still exists

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger still exists even though the Office of the Cabinet Secretary which was designated...
Nation
fbtw
Tanker catches fire off Batangas; 2 dead

Tanker catches fire off Batangas; 2 dead

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Two persons died when a motor tanker caught fire while at anchorage in the waters off Batangas yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Ilocos, Western Visayas workers get pay hike

Ilocos, Western Visayas workers get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Ilocos and Western Visayas will receive an increase in their daily take-home pay after the National...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with