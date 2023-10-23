2 soldiers hurt in October clash with Dawlah Islamiya terrorists get merit medal

The two wounded soldiers were visited last Oct. 21, 2023 by Major Gen. Alex Rillera of the 6th Infantry Division and thanked them each for their gallantry in action.

COTABATO CITY —Two members of the 40th Infantry Battalion wounded in an encounter with Dawlah Islamiya terrorists received citation medals from a regional Army official in recognition of their gallantry in combat on Saturday.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters through a Viber message on Monday that he personally awarded Pfc. Anthony Felomino and Pfc. Aineer Magayan with a wounded personnel medal each while still at a treatment ward in Camp Siongco Hospital in the compound of the 6th ID’s headquarters in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

“They both deserve to be pinned with those medals,” Rillera said.

Felomino and Magayan were in a squad of 40th IB personnel that members of the Dawlah Islamiya attacked while on their way to a secluded area last October 17 in Barangay Tuayan in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur to check on reports by villagers about the presence of gunmen collecting money from farmers at gunpoint.

Three Dawlah Islamiya members, whom local officials and members of the municipal peace and order council identified as Salim Usman, Tasil Inshua and Muntasir Satro, were hurt in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

The Dawlah Islamiya and its allies, the Al-Khobar and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters are tagged in all deadly bombings since 2014 of buses and commercial establishments in central Mindanao whose owners had refused to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis.

Besides the medals, Rillera also provided Felomino and Magayan with a basket of fruit each and other gifts during his visit to them last Saturday.