^

Nation

2 soldiers hurt in October clash with Dawlah Islamiya terrorists get merit medal

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 1:23pm
2 soldiers hurt in October clash with Dawlah Islamiya terrorists get merit medal
The two wounded soldiers were visited last Oct. 21, 2023 by Major Gen. Alex Rillera of the 6th Infantry Division and thanked them each for their gallantry in action.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —Two members of the 40th Infantry Battalion wounded in an encounter with Dawlah Islamiya terrorists received citation medals from a regional Army official in recognition of their gallantry in combat on Saturday.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters through a Viber message on Monday that he personally awarded Pfc. Anthony Felomino and Pfc. Aineer Magayan with a wounded personnel medal each while still at a treatment ward in Camp Siongco Hospital in the compound of the 6th ID’s headquarters in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

“They both deserve to be pinned with those medals,” Rillera said.

Felomino and Magayan were in a squad of 40th IB personnel that members of the Dawlah Islamiya attacked while on their way to a secluded area last October 17 in Barangay Tuayan in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur to check on reports by villagers about the presence of gunmen collecting money from farmers at gunpoint.

Three Dawlah Islamiya members, whom local officials and members of the municipal peace and order council identified as Salim Usman, Tasil Inshua and Muntasir Satro, were hurt in the ensuing exchange of gunfire. 

The Dawlah Islamiya and its allies, the Al-Khobar and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters are tagged in all deadly bombings since 2014 of buses and commercial establishments in central Mindanao whose owners had refused to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis.

Besides the medals, Rillera also provided Felomino and Magayan with a basket of fruit each and other gifts during his visit to them last Saturday.

vuukle comment

40TH INFANTRY BATTALION

6TH INFANTRY DIVISION

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ACG to probe vlogger for livestreaming raid

ACG to probe vlogger for livestreaming raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The police Anti-Cybercrime Group will investigate the involvement of vlogger Rendon Labrador for livestreaming a raid on an...
Nation
fbtw
800 more cops to secure BSKE in Bangsamoro

800 more cops to secure BSKE in Bangsamoro

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
At least 800 more police officers will be deployed in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to secure the barangay and Sangguniang...
Nation
fbtw
Gatchalian eyes independent education assessment body

Gatchalian eyes independent education assessment body

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
An independent agency or body should be created to test and evaluate curricula and data in education to properly measure and...
Nation
fbtw
CHED opens satellite office in Negros

CHED opens satellite office in Negros

By Neil Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has opened a satellite office in Talisay, Negros Occidental to better serve higher education...
Nation
fbtw
Lapid pushes early voting for seniors, PWDs

Lapid pushes early voting for seniors, PWDs

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
With the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections set next week, a senator renewed calls for the passage of a bill allowing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ: Zero hunger task force still exists

DOJ: Zero hunger task force still exists

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger still exists even though the Office of the Cabinet Secretary which was designated...
Nation
fbtw
Tanker catches fire off Batangas; 2 dead

Tanker catches fire off Batangas; 2 dead

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Two persons died when a motor tanker caught fire while at anchorage in the waters off Batangas yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Ilocos, Western Visayas workers get pay hike

Ilocos, Western Visayas workers get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Ilocos and Western Visayas will receive an increase in their daily take-home pay after the National...
Nation
fbtw
More quakes, lava spews from Mayon

More quakes, lava spews from Mayon

By Cet Dematera | 14 hours ago
State volcanologists are seeing a longer eruption episode from Mayon Volcano after they recorded volcanic earthquakes lasting...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with